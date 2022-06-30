Lemonade Stand returns to benefit Coburn Place

Coburn Place provides support for survivors of domestic violence. Their Lemonade Stand raises money to help children in the program prepare for school.

INDIANAPOLIS — A summertime tradition returns this month to help children who are survivors of domestic violence.

Coburn Place will host its Lemonade Stand fundraiser on July 15 at two Indianapolis locations. Glasses of ice-cold lemonade will be served at Coburn Place at 604 E. 38th St., as well as Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

(NOTE: The video in the player above originally aired in July 2020.)

That night, Coburn Place and Merchants Bank of Indiana are hosing a Spiked Lemonade Stand at Hotel Whiskey Tango in Fletcher Place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Coburn Place will receive 20% of the bar sales from the event to support the mental and physical wellbeing of domestic violence survivors.

The menu will include specialty lemonade-inspired cocktails and mocktails, music, food trucks and local vendors.

A virtual Lemonade Stand will collect donations from July 1 through July 15 at CoburnPlace.org/Lemons.

Proceeds from the Lemonade Stand helps children in the program start the upcoming school year with new shoes, socks, clothes and uniforms, as well as school supplies, mobile hot spots and activity and field trip fees.

“Most of us remember how exciting it was to pick out new things for the school year, and we want these kids to have that experience, too,” says Coburn Place CEO Rachel Scott.

Coburn Place set a goal of $25,000 for this year's event.