Colts star Kenny Moore II surprises kids in need with new beds

Through Ashley's Hope to Dream program, a portion of mattress sales from the furniture stores goes toward providing kids in need with new bed sets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sixty kids in Indianapolis received new beds to sleep in Tuesday, thanks to the generosity of Ashley HomeStore and Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II.

The kids — in foster care or housed in domestic violence shelters — previously didn't have beds to call their own. Through Ashley's Hope to Dream program, a portion of mattress sales from the furniture stores goes toward providing kids in need with new bed sets, complete with pillows, sheets and comforters.

Tuesday's event was part of a larger effort across Indianapolis to donate 100 beds to kids who receive help from Coburn Place, Julian Center, Hands of Hope and A Kid Again.

Moore is no stranger to giving back to the community. Last year, the Colts standout was nominated for the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes one player from each NFL team for both performance on the field and community service efforts and leadership off the field.

In his time in Indianapolis, Moore has been especially outspoken about raising awareness for Indiana kids battling childhood illnesses. He formed a special bond with "Mighty" Mason Garvey, who died in June 2020 at 9 years old after a fight with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue cancer.

Moore has used his platform to raise money for research and education on childhood illnesses.