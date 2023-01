The incident occurred in the area of 46th Street and Post Road around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A Lawrence police officer was shot in what police are calling a "major incident" Tuesday night, police sources confirmed to 13News.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 46th Street and North Post Road.

The Lawrence Fire Department tweeted Tuesday night, offering thoughts and prayers to an injured officer and their family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured officer as well as their family & their @Lawrence_Police family. — City of Lawrence FD (@Lawrence_FD) January 11, 2023