Woman found shot in car on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman who had been shot was found in a vehicle on the west side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning.

IMPD said officers were called to a report of a person shot just after 12:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Linda Lane, which is south of the intersection of South High School and Rockville roads.

Officers arrived to find a woman in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officers told 13News that she was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives are investigating the shooting. They believe the shooting happened at another location and she was brought to the address on Linda Lane. The exact location where the shooting happened is still under investigation, IMPD said.

IMPD said there's no known motive for this shooting and no threat to the public.