INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Sunday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Thompson Road and South Harding Street around 10:45 pm. for a report of a person shot. There they located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

No information on the victims' conditions was immediately available.