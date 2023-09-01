Two possible carjackings and gas station shooting connected by stolen car

A man was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting about 10:40 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on Thompson Road at Harding Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are piecing together what led to Sunday night’s deadly shooting at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis. A man was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting about 10:40 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on Thompson Road at Harding Street.

A stolen car found at the scene was involved in a carjacking about 40 minutes earlier, less than four miles away.

Brenda Stacker was watching the breaking news coverage on 13News late Sunday night. During the report, Stacker saw her black Buick sedan on the screen. She had just reported the car stolen after she and her son were carjacked about 10:00 p.m. at the Mann Road Pantry.

She described how a man confronted them when her son put the car in park.

"Grabbed the door and yanked Brandon out the car and then the next thing I know, he got the gun pointed at me and I said, 'Oh my god, what am I doing now?' In my mind, I was saying, 'Just get out the car,'” said Stacker.

Stacker went to the gas station to see what happened. Police believe another carjacking or robbery led to the shooting at the Marathon. They have interviewed a person of interest. But they are still investigating who shot who and have not identified the man killed. Police say there were children in one of the cars involved.

"I’m thinking that that could have happened to me,” said Stacker. “So, we really were lucky. That's all I could stay about that."

Stacker said she was making her regular trip to the Mann Road Pantry Sunday night to buy lottery tickets.