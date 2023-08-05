Lafayette police make two arrests in overnight homicide

David Trevino, 21, of Friona, Texas and Adrian Suarez, 23, of Harford, Texas were arrested by Lafayette police in connection with an Aug. 4 shooting.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police have arrested two people in connection with an overnight murder investigation.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 4, Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Street. They located a victim with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures. After being transported to a local hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

According to Lafayette police, the victim agreed to meet two people for a narcotics deal. The suspects in the shooting, 21-year-old David Trevino and 23-year-old Adrian Suarez, both from Texas, allegedly attempted to rob the victim before shooting him.

Police said the two suspects were residents of Texas and were in Lafayette temporarily on a job assignment.

Suarez, originally from Harford, Texas, was located and arrested by Indiana State Police roughly ten minutes after the shooting took place. Later, shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Trevino was arrested at a residence on N. 4th Street.