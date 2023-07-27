Woman, child found dead in Lafayette home

Officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Kinkaid Drive after receiving a report that two people were dead inside the house.

LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Police in Lafayette are investigating the deaths of two people found dead in a home Thursday, including a 5-year-old girl.

Officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Kinkaid Drive after receiving a report that two people were dead inside the house. Investigators say in addition to the young child, the other victim is a 43-year-old woman.

The bodies were found shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Lafayette Police.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, though police said "the incident that led to their deaths was believed to be contained in the residence" and that there is no threat to the public. No further details were provided at this time.