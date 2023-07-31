Former Tippecanoe County gym teacher charged with 7 counts of battery on students

​Peter Anders is facing seven counts of battery with five of those involving a victim under 14 years old.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A former Tippecanoe School Corporation gym teacher is accused of battery on students.

According to court documents, students first reported Anders poking their sides, near their breasts, in November 2021. Those allegations were told to the school principal. When questioned by school staff, Anders allegedly admitted poking the students, but denied hitting one of the student's in the buttocks with a shoe.

In November 2022, police investigating another incident where Anders allegedly hit a 12-year-old student's buttocks with a shoe. Police were able to get surveillance video of the incident from the school, and police claim it does show Anders hitting the student in the buttocks with a shoe. Another school employee witnessed the incident and notified the principal. Anders allegedly denied any recollection of the incident.

Some of the students claimed Anders would touch or tickle them. One student claimed Anders lifted her shirt up while she was running in gym class and it was witnessed by another student.

In February 2023, detectives said they were contacted about video showing Anders kicking a student in the buttocks.