Police: One dead, multiple injured at Muncie party

Police say there was a large party in the area of South Hackley and Willard Streets early Sunday morning.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department along with Muncie Fire/EMS responded to multiple reports of people shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located one 30-year-old male who was confirmed deceased and multiple others with injuries according to the press release.

Those injured were transferred to local hospitals to be cared for.

According to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, 19 total patients were treated in the ED related to the event and some were transported to other facilities.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.