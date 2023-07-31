Family wants justice for woman run over by a car during Muncie shooting

One person was killed by gunfire early Sunday and 18 others were injured, including Shalyn Orr, who was run over by a car fleeing the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUNCIE, Ind. — Sunday morning, witnesses say they could feel the gunfire ringing out.

"I told my sisters just run, keep running, but as we were running, it sounded like the shots were like right behind us," said Nette Gudger, who was present during the shooting in Muncie.

The crowd of several hundred people attending a block party scattered. One person was killed by gunfire and 18 others were injured, including Shalyn Orr, who was run over by a car fleeing the scene.

"Whoever it was, was trying to park their car and I guess the gunshots started going and they probably were trying to get out of there," said Janae Orr, Shaelyn's sister.

"I go around her, not knowing it was my own sister, because she was laying face first until her husband came and was like, 'This is your sister,'" said Gudger.

Orr was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.

"She's in the ICU, she's on a ventilator. She has a collapsed lung, she broke her pelvic bone. She has a wound on her leg that is down to the bone. We didn't know if she was going to lose her leg or not," said Shaelyn's sister, Ashley Erby. "She's 26, she has three kids that she has to come home to, so we're just hoping for a good outcome."

In Muncie, Lathay Pegues decided to honor the victims with a vigil. His niece was grazed in the knee with gunfire.

"If I have to be honest, I speak for myself, I was kind of holding my breath all weekend just praying that nothing would happen and that we would be able to have a successful weekend and that didn't happen," said Pegues.

Orr's sisters are hoping their sister makes a speedy recovery and the people responsible for her injuries are held accountable.

"I just want them to turn themselves in," said Janae Orr." If you don't, they're going to find you."