Muncie starts relief fund for victims of deadly mass shooting at block party

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie faith leaders have started a relief fund to assist victims of Sunday morning's deadly mass shooting at a block party in the city.

The Concerned Clergy of Muncie and the city of Muncie announced the relief fund Tuesday. Donations can be made electronically through Cash App or by sending a check to:

Concerned Clergy of Muncie

P.O. Box 4174

Muncie, IN 47307

Be sure to write "Relief Fund" in the memo line of your check.

Meanwhile, city officials are taking action in response to the shooting, which killed a 30-year-old man and left 18 others injured. Joseph Bonner was killed in the shooting and, as of Monday evening, eight victims remained hospitalized in Muncie and Indianapolis. That includes 26-year-old Shealyn Orr, who was struck by a vehicle while trying to flee the gunfire.

"We are gaining traction and will have good news shortly," Police Chief Nathan Sloan said.

In addition to the relief fund, Mayor Dan Ridenour announced Tuesday the city would create a multi-agency task force to look into ways to prevent gatherings from growing out of control and to promote mental health resources for those in the Muncie community who were impacted by the shooting.

Meridian Health Services and Open Door Health Services are working with the city to coordinate resources to help the families of the victims. Mental health workers from Meridian have been at each prayer vigil following the shooting, including two scheduled for Tuesday – one at Berea Church at 7 p.m. and another at The Garden at Main Street UMC, starting at 8 p.m.

Others who were impacted by the shooting can schedule free sessions with four of Open Door's trauma therapists. The brief sessions are designed to prevent the onset of post-traumatic stress disorder. Meridian Health Services has also offered free screenings, with assistance in accessing continuing services, if necessary.

Because of limited staff capacity, the city said the services offered by Meridian and Open Door are limited victims, their families or those who directly witnessed the shooting. The public can get more information about accessing these services by contacting Michele Owen at mowen@muncie.in.gov.