Teenager killed in early morning crash on U.S. 40

STILESVILLE, Ind. — A 17-year-old died in an early morning crash in Hendricks County July 31.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to the report of a single vehicle crash around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 40 near County Road 300 West.
Police said the car was traveling eastbound on U.S. 40 when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver of the car died at the scene.
Police said drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a contributing factor at this time.
The driver’s name is not being released until extended family has been notified.