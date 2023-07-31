Teenager killed in early morning crash on U.S. 40

Police said the crash happened Monday morning on U.S. 40 near Stilesville in Hendricks County.

STILESVILLE, Ind. — A 17-year-old died in an early morning crash in Hendricks County July 31.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to the report of a single vehicle crash around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 40 near County Road 300 West.

Police said the car was traveling eastbound on U.S. 40 when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a contributing factor at this time.