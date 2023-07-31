x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teenager killed in early morning crash on U.S. 40

Police said the crash happened Monday morning on U.S. 40 near Stilesville in Hendricks County.
Credit: Hendricks County Sheriff's Dept.

STILESVILLE, Ind. — A 17-year-old died in an early morning crash in Hendricks County July 31. 

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to the report of a single vehicle crash around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 40 near County Road 300 West. 

Police said the car was traveling eastbound on U.S. 40 when it left the roadway and struck a tree. 

RELATED: 54-year-old man dead in Shelbyville crash

The driver of the car died at the scene. 

Police said drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a contributing factor at this time. 

The driver’s name is not being released until extended family has been notified.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

1 dead, at least 17 injured after shooting in Muncie

Before You Leave, Check This Out