Lafayette child’s homicide pending further investigation for cause of death

Preliminary autopsy results ruled the manner of Ke'andre Jolly's death a homicide, but the cause of his death is pending further investigation.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four-year-old Ke'andre Jolly died this week from injuries suffered last Friday at an apartment home in Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County Coroner now says the child's death was a homicide.

Police came to a home on North 13th Street on July 28 around 5:45 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive child. The 4-year-old boy was first taken to Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette, then flown to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for more specialized care. Jolly died Tuesday morning.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy Wednesday. The preliminary results ruled the manner of death a homicide. But the cause of death is pending further investigation. Authorities have not released any information about Jolly's injuries or medical issues that led to his death.

Lafayette police say they found marijuana in the home, which led to the arrest of 33-year-old Montrell Jolly for a probation violation of a methamphetamine possession conviction last year. That man is a relative of the boy, but not his father.

Police have not arrested anyone or named a suspect in the child's death.