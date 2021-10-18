IU hosts virtual cybersecurity summit

Former senator and National Intelligence Director Dan Coats was the keynote speaker.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

On Monday, Indiana University, in collaboration with Purdue and Notre Dame, hosted a virtual summit on the topic.

They're bringing together cybersecurity experts, business and policy leaders to talk about keeping us safe online.

"They are not going to stop and this is not going to be solved unless we take action, and that action is broadcast and people start to fear 'if I get in this business, they are coming after me and they are coming after me over cyber and many different ways,'" Coats said.

Coats urges every business, big or small, to report a breach to the FBI.

"In my opinion, I'm sort of hard-nosed on this particular issue because I think we have been playing far too much defense and not enough offense," said Coats.

This comes just weeks after two hospitals in central Indiana were impacted by hackers.

Worker and patient information at Eskenazi Health was leaked to the dark web. Johnson Memorial Health was also taken over during a "ransomware attack."