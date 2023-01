Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated nearly 5,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police Department’s K-9 Rando received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Rando’s vest was embroidered with the statement “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated nearly 5,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states, in large part due to private and corporate donations.