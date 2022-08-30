ISP K-9 to get donation of body armor

Embroidered on the vest will be the quote, "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always." It will be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police K-9 Mack will soon be out patrolling with extra protection thanks to a charitable donation.

Mack will be sporting a bullet- and stab-resistant vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The 501(c)(3) charity accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

The vest was sponsored by a pair of donors in Fairmount, Indiana.

Embroidered on the vest will be the quote, "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always." It will be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,740 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

The vest donations all go to K-9s that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible for a new vest through the program.