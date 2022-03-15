Logansport Police K-9 to receive donation of body armor

K-9 Snupy will be the latest Indiana police dog to receive a bullet and stab-resistant vest donated by Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Logansport Police Department K-9 will soon be added to the list of Indiana police dogs that have been offered extra protection through body armor donations from a nonprofit.

K-9 Snupy is the latest police dog to receive a bullet and stab-protective vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Snupy's vest will be embroidered with the line "Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always."

The vest is expected to arrive in as little as eight weeks.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. has been donating vests to police dogs across the United States since 2009. To date, the organization has given more than 4,500 vests to K-9s in all 50 states.