Indiana

ISP K-9 Bo gets donation of body armor

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,601 vests to K9s in all 50 states.
Credit: Indiana State Police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A charitable donation has Indiana State Police K-9 Bo out patrolling with extra protection.

Bo will now be sporting a bullet- and-stab-protective vest thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The 501(c)(3) charity accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. 

The vest that Bo received came from a donation by a North Carolina family.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,601 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. The vest donations all go to K-9s that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible for a new vest through the program.

Donations for vests can be made by clicking here or by mailing a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.    

