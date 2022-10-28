Carmel Police K-9 Jax receives donation of body armor

K-9 Jax is the latest police dog to receive a bullet and stab-protective vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel Police Department K-9 has been added to the list of Indiana police dogs that have been offered extra protection through body armor donations from a national nonprofit company.

K-9 Jax is the latest police dog to receive a bullet and stab-protective vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Jax's vest, sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois, is embroidered with the line "Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always."

A Dutch Malinois, Jax began his service with the Carmel Police Department in June 2022, serving as a patrol dog with specialized training in narcotics detection.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. has been donating vests to police dogs across the United States since 2009. To date, the organization has given more than 4,800 vests to K-9s in all 50 states.