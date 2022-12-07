IMPD K-9 Soni receives donation of body armor

The body armor, to help protect against bullets and stabbing, came from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD K-9 Soni has a protective vest thanks to a donation.

The body armor, to help protect against bullets and stabbing, came from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Soni’s vest was sponsored by Forever Friends Great Dane Rescue, and it is embroidered with the statement “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated nearly 5,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states. Private and corporate donations have made that possible. To donate to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., click here.

ISP K-9 Mack donation

Indiana State Police announced K-9 Mack received a donation of body armor.

The protective vest also came from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.