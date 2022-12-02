Daughter gives emotional goodbye for retiring DNR officer

Officer Jeff Milner's daughter, a newly hired conservation officer, surprised him with his last 10-42 call before his retirement.

ORANGE COUNTY, Indiana — A retiring Indiana conservation officer got a sweet surprise sendoff as he heads into retirement after 30 years of service.

Indiana DNR posted the video of Officer Jeff Milner. One of IDNR's newest conservations officers — who happened to be Milner's daughter — gave him his end of tour call.

"Attention all units and stations, Officer Jeff Milner, my dad, is going 10-42 for the final time as an Indiana conservation officer," she said as he wiped a tear from his eye.

IDNR said Milner spearheaded "a nationally renowned K-9 program" during his tenure.

Milner began his career at a region headquarters before transferring to Grant County, then again to Orange County, where he worked until retirement.