ISP: Cash, $35,000 worth of methamphetamine seized in Greene County traffic stop

An Indianapolis man is being held in the case.

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A traffic stop along a Greene County highway Wednesday ended with the arrest of an Indianapolis man and the seizure of drugs and money.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson said in a press release Troopers Caleb Garvin and Ian Portteus were working along Interstate 69 around 1:30 p.m. when Garvin saw a car going south at 88 miles per hour.

Garvin stopped the car, and while speaking with the driver, 32-year-old Kourtney L. Cohen, "observed indicators of criminal activity. In addition, the odor of marijuana could be detected coming from the vehicle," police said.

ISP said the officers determined that Cohen's driver's license was suspended and that he was carrying about three grams of marijuana in a pocket and nearly $1,500 in currency.

During a vehicle search, officers found that the spare tire in the trunk was loose. Under the tire, Garvin found just over three pounds of methamphetamine, the spokesperson said.

Cohen was held in the Greene County Jail on allegations of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal over 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, both felonies, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.

Police said the value of the methamphetamine exceeds $35,000.

“This is a perfect example of how no traffic stop is routine," said ISP Sgt. Greg Day.

ISP A.C.E.S. Seize 3 Pounds of Methamphetamine from Traffic Stop in Greene County https://t.co/YYc1lYYDpr — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) October 21, 2021