Holiday shopping could look different this year, thanks to global shipping slowdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your child's Christmas list may look a little different this year thanks to the global shipping slowdown.

Experts recommend getting a head start on holiday shopping to make sure you find what you're looking for but there are some items that just won't be found in stores.

Let's connect the dots.

The Toy Association says about 85% of toys sold in the U.S. are made in China, which means they have to be shipped to reach stores.

And the price to transport those toys is going up. The research company Drewry found the average cost to book a shipping container has nearly doubled since spring.

That means toy companies are looking for new ways to cut costs and pack as many toys into containers as possible. The company Basic Fun makes classic toys like Tonka trucks and Care Bears.

But the company told CNN it plans on shipping fewer of those bulky items this holiday season. Instead, companies will be focusing on toys that are small and squishy, that require less packaging.

Expect to see a lot of commercials for tiny stuffed animals, fidget toys, and collectibles. And if your kid wants something big like a trampoline or a dollhouse, you may want to start shopping early.

