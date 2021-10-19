Elderly woman killed by family dog in Grant County

Kathleen Bartram fell off an uneven chair and was attacked by the family's dog, according to authorities.

MATTHEWS, Ind. — An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack at a home in Matthews, Indiana, on Monday.

Kathleen Bartram was in the living room with her family when she sat down on an uneven chair and fell to the floor. Her granddaughter started crying and the family dog came "charging into the living room," according to police.

Police said the dog attacked Bartram while she was lying on the floor. Bartram's daughter, Leta Webb, yelled for her brother and husband to come help.

When deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Department arrived, they walked into the house and saw Bartram on the floor bleeding from both sides of her neck.

First responders tried CPR on Bartram. When medics arrived, Bartram was pronounced dead.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the Grant County Coroner’s Office, Matthews Fire Department, Marion Animal Care and Control, Grant County EMS and the Marion General Hospital Ambulance Service all responded to the incident.