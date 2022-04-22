Investigators continue probe into Fort Wayne fire that killed 4 children

It could be weeks before they know the cause and origin of the deadly blaze.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Allen County coroner conducted autopsies Friday on four children who died a day earlier when their mobile home went up in flames.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Four others escaped the fire, including the mother of the four children, 30-year-old Jessica Mann. The other three were identified as 24-year-old Audrey Kistler, 17-year-old Samuel R. Barnett and 18-year-old Travis Garrison. Their conditions are not known.

People continued to come to the scene Friday afternoon to leave mementos to the children, the devastation almost unbelievable until they saw it for themselves.

“Just to show our respects to the kids that passed away in the house,” said Tabitha Ketchum.

“That’s so hard to look at. Sorry, I started thinking about the kids again,” said neighbor Juan Sanchez, who said he wasn’t home when the fire started. He said he can’t believe the same children who used to wave and call him “Mr. Tony” are now gone.

“We never would have thought we’d wake up and that’s the last time we’d see them, you know?” he said.

“I pulled out the air conditioner and fire just came completely out,” added neighbor Wesley Desjardins, a Marine Corps veteran who saw the flames, called 911 and tried to get the children out.

Desjardins also broke out a window and tried to kick in the front door, but nothing worked.

“At that point the screams just stopped, and I realized there was nothing more to do,” Desjardins said, shaking his head, nursing a stitched thumb and sprained ankle, injuries he got in the rescue attempt.

Investigators say it could be weeks before they know the cause of the fire, but don’t believe it’s suspicious.