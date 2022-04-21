IMPD releases video of 'persons of interest' in New Year's Day killing

Police discovered 39-year-old Shane Furman's body on the west side, near West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tonight at 5 p.m., hear from Shane Furman's father, who has made it his mission to find his son's killer.

IMPD detectives released surveillance video footage Thursday seeking the public's help to solve a deadly New Year's Day shooting on the city's west side.

The shooting killed Shane Furman, 39, of Indianapolis.

Police discovered his body in the street in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street around 7:30 p.m., near West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue.

Police are asking for the community's help to identify people seen in surveillance footage captured on a nearby building. It shows the persons of interest running away from the area.

"The people depicted in the video may be witnesses, suspects and/or persons of interest in the death of Shane Furman," according to an IMPD statement.

Anyone with information can call Detective Jesus Soria, Jr. at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov.