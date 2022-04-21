4 children died in Fort Wayne mobile home fire

Four adults were able to get out of the home, but four young children were all found dead.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Four children were killed in a mobile home fire in Fort Wayne Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the Dupont Estates around 8:30 a.m., according to our sister station Fort Wayne's NBC.

Firefighters said the mobile home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Four adults were able to get out of the home, but four young children were all found dead.

The four adults were taken to the hospital because of their injuries.