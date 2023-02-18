Inmate dies after fall at Marion County Adult Detention Center

Thomas Patrick Justice Jr. fell off the top bunk and was "displaying seizure-like activity," the sheriff's office said.

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation was opened after a 35-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Adult Detention Center, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were told Saturday morning that Thomas Patrick Justice Jr. had fallen off the top bunk and was "displaying seizure-like activity."

Onsite medical staff helped the man and called in backup from the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

Justice's death is being independently investigated by IMPD, the Forensic Services Agency, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit.

The sheriff's office said this is standard procedure to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will also investigate to determine Justice's cause of death.

Justice has been held in the Marion County Jail system 26 times since 2005. At the time of his arrest on July 25, 2022, he had outstanding charges including:

Dealing in methamphetamine Possession methamphetamine Possession of a narcotic drug Possession of a narcotic drug Possession of marijuana Possession of paraphernalia