Local News

IMPD: Homicide investigation underway at Marion County Adult Detention Center

A Metro Police spokesperson said one inmate assaulted another, resulting in death.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — An assault at the Marion County Adult Detention Center left an inmate dead Sunday, police said.

An IMPD spokesperson said the sheriff's department requested their assistance at the facility, 695 Justice Way, at around 10:15 p.m. to investigate the incident.

Metro police said two detainees were involved and that it is being investigated as a homicide.

IMPD did not share additional details and said an update may be available Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

