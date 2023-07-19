Indy Parks to take over management of University Park downtown

Mayor Joe Hogsett said it gives the city the authority to “beautify, improve, maintain and regulate” the area, which sits just a block south of the Indiana War Memor

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is taking another step in what they believe will improve downtown safety.

This week, leaders reached a memorandum of understanding with the Indiana War Memorials Commission to allow Indy Parks to manage the University Park property.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said it gives the city the authority to “beautify, improve, maintain and regulate” the area, which sits just a block south of the Indiana War Memorial.

“It basically allows the Indy Parks and IMPD to now enter University Park and to regulate it like any other public park in the city,” Hogsett said. “And to be able to hold people accountable who are misbehaving or otherwise taking advantage of the park space in ways that are not conducive to public health and public safety.”

This week, one of IMPD’s mobile cameras was also placed in the park along Vermont Street.

The agreement comes more than a year after a 24-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the park after a disturbance.

“The same rules that apply to any city park will now be enforced in University Park,” Hogsett said.

Indy Park rules include:

Use of alcohol and controlled substances is not permitted

Park hours are dawn to dusk

Parking is permitted only in designated areas, vehicles prohibited on grass

All animals must be on a leash

No discharge of weapons allowed in park

Permits required for special events

A spokesperson with Indy Parks said these rules are about ensuring safety and keeping the park clean. They also hope the new partnership leads to new opportunities for the greenspace downtown.

“It’s really about utilizing these greenspaces and maximizing them to the fullest potential for residents,” said Alex Cortwright with Indy Parks.

Prior to this agreement, the city collaborated with the Indiana War Memorials Commission on issues involving the park. The commission will retain ultimate ownership and control over University Park.

Also, the park is often used for food giveaways to help the city’s unhoused.