New community center, playground coming to Indy's far east side

Grassy Creek Regional Park is expected to open for summer 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Indy Parks staff and stakeholders in breaking ground on a new environmental community center and playground on the city's far east side.

Grassy Creek Regional Park will be funded through a $7 million investment from Hogsett's Circle City Forward Initiative, as well as $5 million from the Lilly Endowment. Indy Parks also secured $2.95 million from the City of Indianapolis to purchase an additional 119 acres of land to extend the park.

"These are transformational upgrades for a far east side neighborhood park,” Hogsett.said. "Thanks to our Circle City Forward initiative, the new environmental community center and park extension will offer something for residents of every age and ability, from education to recreation to the natural beauty of our environment."

The center will include a bird-watching area, multipurpose rooms and more. The playground will include a treehouse structure, a bird outlook and accessible sensory tunnel. There will also be picnic areas and new trails to enhance the connectivity of the park.

Located at 10510 E. 30th St., near North German Church Road, the park currently features a diverse range of nature including lowlands, wetlands and forests. On the south end of the park, community members can enjoy the basketball and tennis courts, a splash pad, picnic shelters and open greenspace.

"As Councillor of District 14, I understand the importance of investments in building and sustaining healthy communities by investing in our local parks," Councillor La Keisha Jackson said. "It's exciting to see Grassy Creek Park being improved and upgraded ensuring that it remains a cherished spot for residents for years to come."