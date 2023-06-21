Indy Parks in talks with IMPD to add more cameras to parks

City officials hope the cameras help keep the areas safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors who live on the near north side of Indianapolis are looking for more ways to keep the area safe.

Some recommend having more than one surveillance camera in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. park.

"It definitely puts a different change to the park for sure," said Aaron Williams.

Williams says a second set of eye will provide comfort for those living in the area.

"I've seen this park gentrified over the years and it's pretty interesting to see how now we have cameras in the park," said Williams.

More could be on the way. IMPD recently put a mobile surveillance camera in the park to help curb crime.

It's something Macy Ross appreciates.

"You can never be too safe. I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Ross.

On May 31, a group on the basketball court exchanged gunfire with people driving by. Police recovered at least 45 shell casings. No one was injured.

It's one of three shootings at Indy Parks within two weeks.

On May 29, a teen was shot near the basketball courts at Riverside Park. And on May 16, a teen shot a man at Bertha Ross Park.

"When they get a gun, they think it's all cool and everything until they accidentally do something dumb and it becomes a whole entire situation," said Williams.

Indy Parks is working with IMPD to identify other parks to put cameras.

IMPD tells 13News the cameras stream video in real time in high trafficked areas.

Ross says more cameras would give her peace of mind.

"The perimeter of this park is about a mile long. I would say we have the one in the middle, maybe one on the end and one on that end down there might suffice," said Ross.