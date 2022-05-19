Woman killed in downtown Indianapolis stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis.
Officers responded to the area near North Meridian and West Vermont streets around 5 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. Around the same time, another call came into dispatchers about a possible fight in the same location.
Officers found an adult female who had sustained injuries consistent with being stabbed. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died a short time later.
Police say the woman's death is the 82nd homicide in Indianapolis this year.
There is no information about a potential suspect or motive at this time. Police asked people to avoid the area while they investigated the woman's death.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to contact IMPD Homicide Det. David Miller at 317-327-3475 or by email at David.Miller@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.