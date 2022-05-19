Woman killed in downtown Indianapolis stabbing

Police were called to a stabbing at North Meridian and West Vermont streets and the victim has since died.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the area near North Meridian and West Vermont streets around 5 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. Around the same time, another call came into dispatchers about a possible fight in the same location.

Officers found an adult female who had sustained injuries consistent with being stabbed. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died a short time later.

Police say the woman's death is the 82nd homicide in Indianapolis this year.

There is no information about a potential suspect or motive at this time. Police asked people to avoid the area while they investigated the woman's death.

IMPD Downtown Districts officers are on the scene of a confirmed person stabbed near N Meridian St. & Vermont St. PIO is responding to the scene. Citizens are asked to avoid the area. Media staging is at the northeast corner of Meridian and Vermont — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 19, 2022