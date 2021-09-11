Indianapolis Zoo needs your vote for 'Best Zoo Lights' in America

The Indianapolis Zoo has earned a spot on USA Today’s 10Best Zoo Lights list. Last year the zoo finished in the top 5 for the fourth time.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the seventh year in a row, the Indianapolis Zoo has earned a spot on USA Today’s 10Best Zoo Lights list and the zoo hopes that, with the help of the public, this will be the year it earns the No. 1 spot on that list.

"With several previous top-five finishes, we need Hoosiers' help for the Indianapolis Zoo's beloved holiday event to reach the top this year," a spokeswoman for the Indianapolis Zoo said.

Voting is now open through the USA Today 10Best website. Fans of the zoo can vote once per day through noon on Dec. 6. The winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 17.

The zoo is known for its annual holiday light show. The Christmas at the Zoo tradition dates back to 1967. It was the first zoo lights event in the nation.

This year, Christmas at the Zoo will be open from Nov. 20 through Dec. 30. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Festivities will run from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, and from 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.