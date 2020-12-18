Indianapolis Zoo named fourth in the nation for best zoo lights

This is the Indianapolis Zoo’s fourth top-five finish.

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas at the Zoo in Indianapolis was named fourth in the nation for the USA Today 10Best Zoo Lights.

This is the Indianapolis Zoo’s fourth top-five finish. Christmas at the Zoo was the first zoo lights event in the nation back in 1967.

This year, Christmas at the Zoo continues through Dec. 30, and is closed only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Santa is spending extra time at the Zoo this year. Families can meet in his study through Dec. 23 from 12:30-4 p.m. and during event hours (5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday).