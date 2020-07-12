Indianapolis Zoo names giraffe calf

The male calf, newly named Kendi, was born Nov. 8.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo has named its newest giraffe calf: Kendi. The name Kendi is an African name meaning "loved one."

The male calf, born at the zoo Nov. 8 to 3-year-old Kita, was 137 pounds and about 6 feet tall at birth.

The zoo held a naming contest on its Facebook page, giving followers the opportunity to choose one of three names. The other two options were Tumaini, which means "hope" and Zane, which means "noble."

Kendi won the contest, receiving 42 percent of the more than 5,100 votes. The zoo said while most votes were from central Indiana residents, they also received votes from across United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.