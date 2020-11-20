Indianapolis Zoo asking for help naming baby giraffe

The poll will only run for two weeks before closing Dec. 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is looking for help in naming its newest addition, a baby male giraffe.

A Facebook poll is now live allowing people to vote on three options: Kendi (KEN-dee), an African name that means “loved one”; Tumaini (too-MAH-ee-nee), a Swahili word meaning “hope”; and Zane, an African name that means “noble.”

The poll will only run for two weeks before closing Dec. 4. You'll be able to vote in the Facebook poll once per day. One lucky voter will be chosen at random to receive an Indianapolis Zoo prize pack, including four Zoo admission passes and a giraffe plush.