Central Indiana nonprofits have urgent need for volunteers

Indianapolis-area charities say they're getting fewer volunteers, despite a need four times greater than usual.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is the time of year for giving and not just of gifts, but also of time.

The holidays usually bring out a spirit of volunteering. But like many other things, not in 2020.

“We’re seeing fewer volunteers than we normally would at the same time that we are seeing four times as many families coming through for assistance than we normally would,” said Sarah Estell with Gleaners Food Bank.

Estell said Gleaners needs about 200 volunteers to fill shifts through the rest of the year. Shifts are available Tuesday-Thursday each week.

“We’re hoping they will continue to hear us and decide that giving a few hours of time during the coming weeks and months is a great way to get out of the house and safely give back during this season,” said Estell.

The Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Indianapolis Zoo are among other organizations putting out a call for help.