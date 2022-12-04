IPS school opens food pantry and garden to benefit students, families

Indy's Hunger Network says 90% of families getting food assistance don't have reliable access to healthy food.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools students and their families have a new way of getting healthy food.

Indy's Hunger Network says 90% of families getting food assistance don't have reliable access to healthy food. School leaders hope the new food pantry and garden at Brookside School 54 on East 10th Street will solve that problem and help students do better in school.

"Students at Brookside and their family will have access to a variety of healthy, balanced food options. As educators, we know students learn best when they have access to nutritious foods," said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.