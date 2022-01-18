Food pantries connect Indianapolis residents with resources beyond food

Several organizations have received funding that originated with the American Rescue Plan.

INDIANAPOLIS — A network of food pantries across Indianapolis is hoping to improve the community through an effort that goes well beyond food.

The group "Faith Hope and Love" received $10,000 from the city this year to support pantries like the one at Indy Vineyard Church.

The organization helps feed about 5,000 people each month, but they also connect people with resources to set them up for future success.

City leaders have dedicated $6 million to programs over the next three years to alleviate food insecurity issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

All the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan.

