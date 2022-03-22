Indianapolis Public Library fighting food insecurity with free seed library

Anyone interested can go to one of the participating library branches and ask to see their seed library.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're eager to start a garden but you don't want to wait until May, the Indianapolis Public Library has a seed bank that can help.

Like the Indy Urban Acres project, the library is concerned about food insecurity and food deserts in central Indiana.

Anyone interested can go to one of the participating library branches and ask to see their seed library. There you'll find a variety of seeds for different types of vegetables and herbs.

You take the seeds to a librarian, and they'll scan them out just like a book. But unlike a book, the seeds will be yours to keep and grow.

The program is free and open to the public.