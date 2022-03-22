Indy Urban Acres holds plant sale to help feed Indy's food insecure

Indy Urban Acres grew 61,000 pounds of produce last year. The project's director says 100% of its produce goes to families in need.

INDIANAPOLIS — This spring, the nonprofit Indy Urban Acres will hold its plant sale. Preorders started this last weekend. The proceeds made from the plants sold are being used to fund the farm, which helps feed those in need.

According to the Indy Hunger Network, more than 80,000 people in Indianapolis are food insecure.

"One-hundred percent of our produce goes to families that need it," said Indy Urban Acres Director Tyler Gough. "The way we do that is by selling plants. Your home consumer can come out and get some great heirloom tomatoes, some great peppers, some beautiful natives to your yard that will attract wonderful pollinators and beneficials, and all that goes back to help feed people."

Indy Urban Acres is a project of the Parks Alliance of Indianapolis that started in 2011. Last year they said they grew 61,000 pounds of produce.

"We've expanded not just this site, but three other sites across the city," Gough said. "The staff has grown. Our reach has grown. A lot has changed in 10 years."

Indy Urban Acres is selling full trays of plants during its presale period. People can buy a tray and fill it with any 18 plants of any variety. Presale pickup will be the weekend of April 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.