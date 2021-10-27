Indianapolis church delivers shoes for Afghan children at Camp Atterbury

It's a partnership with Samaritan's Feet, and Wednesday's donation was only the beginning.

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — A local church is on a mission to make sure every Afghan child at Camp Atterbury has a pair of shoes to wear.

On Wednesday, Union Christian Church made its first delivery. It included 1,000 pairs of shoes.

They hope to eventually donate a total of 6,600 pairs - enough for every single child at Atterbury.

The church is partnering with Samaritan's Feet to make it happen.

Every kid will also get a tote with a card and toiletry kit.

40 percent of the Afghans at Camp Atterbury are 14 years old or younger.

Items in critical need include new coats and warm clothes, along with baby and hygiene items.

New items are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following Indiana National Guard armories:

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.

Greenfield: 410 Apple St.

Terre Haute, 3614 Maple Ave.

Danville: 1245 E. Main St.

Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road

Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road

South Bend: 1901 Kemble Ave.

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road

More information about donations is available here.

Monetary donations are being accepted by Team Rubicon and the American Red Cross.