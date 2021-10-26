Thorntons offers $25,000 reward for information in shooting of one of its clerks

Lawrence police said surveillance video showed a suspect shoot Tavaris Hall "seemingly without provocation or reason."

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A gas station chain is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect who shot and critically injured a gas station clerk in Lawrence.

Tavaris "TJ" Hall was working at a Thorntons gas station near the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Shadeland Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 17, when he was shot.

Lawrence Police said surveillance footage showed a suspect enter the store and "almost immediately" shoot the 22-year-old clerk, "seemingly without provocation or reason."

Police arrived just after 5:30 a.m. to find Hall had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and police say he has recently improved to serious condition.

Thorntons' corporate office is now offering a reward to help catch the person responsible.

“Thorntons LLC, the employer of victim Tavaris 'TJ' Hall, is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting," the company said in a statement.