WATCH: Police release video of man arrested for OWI on Power Wheels Jeep

VINCENNES, Ind. — A man in Vincennes learned a hard lesson last month when he was arrested for OWI while driving a Power Wheels vehicle on the street.

Indiana State Police released dashboard and body-worn camera video of the Aug. 24 incident, showing what happened when a state trooper spotted the 51-year-old man driving a Power Wheels Jeep while reportedly under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine.

"You know you can't just drive these things down the road, right?" the trooper asked the man during the stop.

The man failed several sobriety tests at the scene and was taken into custody.

As part of standard protocol, the trooper searched the toy Jeep and called for a tow truck to have the vehicle removed.

The man was taken to a local hospital for blood tests, where he was shocked to learn he was being arrested for driving under the influence.

"Are you kidding me?" he said.

Later, in a patrol car, the man smiled and said, "I've been riding these Power Wheels for the last nine months and you're the only one that's taken me to jail.

"May even get famous for that, because no one else has done it," he said.