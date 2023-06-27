South Bend man arrested for OWI with child in the car

Police arrested Reginald Harris just outside of Mishawaka on June 26 after discovering he was driving while intoxicated with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a man just outside Mishawaka late Monday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on June 26, ISP Trooper Brian Robbins pulled over a 2010 GMC SUV for an equipment violation. Police said the SUV stopped in the middle of the roadway instead of pulling over to the side of the road for the traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as 35-year-old Reginald Harris, of South Bend. Harris was allegedly showing visible signs of impairment, leading to further questioning. After a breathalyzer test, police said he blew twice the legal limit.

The arrest would seem to be a routine OWI, except for the fact that Harris was driving with a 2-year-old in the back seat.

Harris is preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, operating while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.

Police contacted a relative of the 2-year-old and released them into their custody following the arrest.

Meanwhile, Harris was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.