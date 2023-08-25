Bicyclist hit by SUV on Indy's west side; suspect arrested for OWI

The crash happened Wednesday, Aug. 23 near the intersection of West Washington Street and South Rybolt Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested a woman on a preliminary charge of drunk driving following a crash with a bicyclist Wednesday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident near the intersection of West Washington Street and South Rybolt Avenue, near Holt Road.

According to court documents, a 25-year-old woman was driving an SUV that struck a man riding a bicycle.

Court documents say medics took the victim to Eskenazi Hospital for fractures of his right arm and left leg.

According to court documents, police spoke with a witness, who lives near the intersection, and said he heard a loud crash. The witness said he then went outside and saw a man underneath the SUV.

Police then spoke with the woman who was driving the SUV. Court documents say police noticed her eyes were bloodshot, she smelled of alcohol and struggled to walk.

According to court documents, the woman told police she was on her way home from a friend's house and had been drinking. The woman also allegedly told police she smokes marijuana daily.

Police then took the woman to Eskenazi Hospital, where she allegedly blew a 0.276, which is more than three times the legal limit.

Police arrested the suspect for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, the woman also told police she didn't have a valid driver's license.