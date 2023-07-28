Indiana State Police trooper arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

Senior Trooper Zachary Smith is currently on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the OWI charge and internal ISP investigation.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — An Indiana State Police officer is accused of driving a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to a press release, Senior Trooper Zachary Smith was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) Thursday afternoon at his home in Floyd County.

Authorities said the investigation began when troopers from the ISP Sellersburg post went to Smith's home to drop off administrative paperwork.

When officers arrived they said they saw Smith pull into his driveway while driving his personal vehicle.

Smith was the only person in his vehicle, and officers allegedly saw "signs of impairment" as they spoke with him in his driveway.

Smith was then arrested for OWI, and taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Authorities said he is currently on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the OWI charge and internal ISP investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.