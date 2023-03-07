Silver Alert declared for 14-year-old Floyd County girl

Emily Barger was last seen in Georgetown, Indiana around 1 a.m. on Monday, March 6, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

GEORGETOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old girl missing from Floyd County.

Emily Barger was last seen in Georgetown, Indiana around 1 a.m. on Monday, March 6, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Police believe she is in extreme danger.

Barger is described as a 5-foot, 85-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on Barger or her location is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.